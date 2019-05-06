|
|
David Byrd
Indianapolis - On Monday, April 29, 2019, David Byrd, loving husband and father, went to his heavenly home at the age of 42 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
David was born on June 21, 1976 in Indianapolis, IN. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1995 where he participated in athletics. David loved his job of 19 years as a Wellness Coordinator at Westminster Village North.
David was preceded in death and will be reunited in heaven with his mother, Linda Byrd, his sister Jamie R. Byrd, and his Great Auntie, Anna Ruth Grays and uncle, Willie Grays that raised him as a son. He is survived by his wife, Leigh-Ann Spencer Byrd, his children, Jamie M. Byrd, Jordyn Byrd, Anna-Leigh Byrd, Ashlyn Byrd, Tyler Jordan, and Arthur Spencer. David will be cremated and will rest in a companion urn at his home. A celebration of David's life will be held at a future date.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 6, 2019