|
|
David C. Dyar
Hobe Sound, Florida - David C. Dyar, age 62, of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with the love of his life, his wife Renelle, by his side. Dave was CEO of Westview Hospital in Indianapolis for many years. He was recognized by the Indianapolis Business Journal as a member of its 1996 class of "40 under 40" business leaders. Dave was an avid golfer and a member of Crooked Stick Golf Club. As a young golfer, he was Crooked Stick Jr. Club Champion and later played on the North Central High School golf team. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Indiana University, where he gained many life-long friends. He was known for his infectious smile and for being a bit of a maverick in life.
Dave leaves behind two sons, Chad of New York City and John of Dallas, Texas. Dave is also survived by his father, Dr. Robert W. Dyar, and his mother, Barbara Garrett (Jerry), both of Indianapolis; and five brothers: Rick (Leslie), Bill, Jim (Debbie) of Indianapolis, Steve (Vicky) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Tom (Susan) of Bloomington, Indiana. He had many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306 or .
A memorial gathering will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46220, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from noon to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019