Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
317-475-4475
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Broad Ripple
1305 Broad Ripple Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
David C. Dyar Obituary
David C. Dyar

Hobe Sound, Florida - David C. Dyar, age 62, of Hobe Sound, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, with the love of his life, his wife Renelle, by his side.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, New York 10306 or .

A memorial gathering will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46220, on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from noon to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow beginning at 2:00 p.m. Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
