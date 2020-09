Or Copy this URL to Share

David Carey



Indianapolis - David Byron Carey, 64, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 8, 2020.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11:00 am until the time of service at 1:00 pm at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN.



David will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.









