David Charles Gordon Sr
Indianapolis - David Charles Gordon Sr, born September 4th, 1945, passed away on April 9th, 2020, in Indianapolis, IN. He is survived by his wife Linda, 3 children Denise, Tammy, David Jr., 4 grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020.