David Cline
Danville IN - David K. Cline, 78, passed away September 4, 2020. He was a retired Machinist after 43 years of service from Rexnord INC. and a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. David was also a member of the American Legion Post #145, United States Trotting Association and Indiana Standardbred Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Hughes Cline; mother, Glendon Beeler Cline; father, Cecil Kenneth Cline and brother, Paul Cline. Surviving are his sons, Andy (Cathleen) Cline and Michael (Angela) Cline; grandchildren who meant the world to him, Grace, Emily and Lukas Cline. No Services are planned. Contributions may be made to the Homeless Veterans Assistance Foundation of Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
