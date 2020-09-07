1/1
David Cline
1941 - 2020
David Cline

Danville IN - David K. Cline, 78, passed away September 4, 2020. He was a retired Machinist after 43 years of service from Rexnord INC. and a proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. David was also a member of the American Legion Post #145, United States Trotting Association and Indiana Standardbred Association. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Hughes Cline; mother, Glendon Beeler Cline; father, Cecil Kenneth Cline and brother, Paul Cline. Surviving are his sons, Andy (Cathleen) Cline and Michael (Angela) Cline; grandchildren who meant the world to him, Grace, Emily and Lukas Cline. No Services are planned. Contributions may be made to the Homeless Veterans Assistance Foundation of Indiana. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences

We are so shocked by this . He was loved by so many ! We will
Miss your laugh and kindness ! Rest inPeace our good friend !!
Frank and Tenna Watts
Friend
David was a very good friend. We had a lot of laughs over the years. I will miss him.
Harold Melton
Friend
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Harold Sandy & Karen Melton
Friend
Dave and I became close over the last 4 years. He was a good man and I will deeply miss him. Rest in peace dear friend.
Don Babb
Friend
Although we didn’t know Dave as well as many, we are grateful for the time we had with he and Pam.
He was a generous soul with a kind spirit. We send our condolences to his family, and celebrate his spirit! Peace❤
Mary Pat & Rick Torbeck
Acquaintance
Oh, the trips and adventures had with Dave! He was always up for the adventure. I'll always remember eating menudo with him in New Mexico, the fun in Spain, France and Italy. Always ready to try most anything. And I will miss hearing him say, "Girl!"...and then an exclamation about the topic we were discussing. Great person!
Ellyn Hall
Friend
You will be missed David. Fly highDeepest sympathies to the family❤
JoEllyn Wick
Friend
He will be missed!
Brandie Hutt (Cline)
Family
Rest in Peace Uncle David... say Hi to my daddy
Love you all Hugs to the family
Brandie Hutt
Family
So say to say goodbye. He was one of the good guys. Hours and hours of funny stories and laughter. See you on the other side dear friend.
Patty Finn-Hill
Lots of fond memories Dave was a special person, one of the good guys. Going to miss him and his stories.
John Timm
Friend
Always there to to encourage me when I was down always had something to make me laugh I will miss him terribly
Jeanne Alverson
Friend
My sister Pam saw something special about him and he brought a large amount of love and emotion to our family. We were lucky to have him. I learned more from him than I did in school. I wish it had gone on forever.
Henry Hughes
Family
I’m so sorry and sad to know this. Dave was a ray of sunshine whenever I saw him. A kindred spirit with love of animals and nature, and a really good friend to my parents. My fondest memory is him taking our tortoise, Doza, to a sanctuary in Texas after she could no longer stay at school. He loaded her up and took her along on an already planned trip to Texas.
Julia Bartlow
Friend
Absolutely one of the best men I ever knew. I considered him one of my best friends, and am so glad I got to know and spend time with this fun, loving, generous and funny man. He will be forever missed. RIP my friend.
Karin Thornburg
Friend
You have our deepest sympathies. We’re never far away.
David and Julie Byers
Andy
Son
My buddy..... I’ll miss you forever and ever!!
Andy Cline
Son
I’m so sorry for the loss to the entire family. I’m glad to have known him for several years and enjoyed his humor. May he now Rest In Peace, pain free knowing he was loved deeply.
Becky Minnix
Family
Transferred from the chain plant in 1979, worked with Dave for many years. Always cheerful, always having fun, sorry for the loss, condolences to the family, he'll truly be missed...
Dean Garrett
Coworker
Dave Cline was a good person. He was very good for your morale.sorry for your loss
Nelda Crockett
Friend
I’m so sorry for your loss. Bopa was a great man. My prayer is finding peace in wonderful memories.
Krista&Brian Titlow
Friend
I have know David for over 40 years , he been a dear friend , he was one of the good guys that made my life better , sorry to see him gone ! He will be deeply missed ! RIP my dear friend ! ---- larry
Larry Jenkins
Friend
I worked with Dave for 43 years, he was good man.
Rest in peace my friend!
Kelly Springer
Coworker
Dave was a good man and a great friend. He will be missed by many. My deepest condolences to the family.
Chuck Jones
Friend
