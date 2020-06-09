David Curtis Palmer
David Curtis Palmer

Martinsville - David Curtis Palmer, 73, went home to be with his Lord June 8, 2020. He was born in Vincennes, IN to Robert and Peggy Palmer. After high school, he joined the Navy then later moved to Indianapolis to take a job at General Motors, where he worked for 40 years before retiring.

David was preceded in death by his father, son, Brian, sister, Gloria, and grandson, Cody.

Survivors include his mother, son, Charles (Jenna), daughter, Jodi (Warren) Kimbrell, sisters, Marsha and Anna, brothers, Mark, Joe, and Gary, and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1200 N Indiana St, Mooresville, IN 46158. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held there Friday at 10:30am.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
3178493616
