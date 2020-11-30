David Demarest
Grand Rapids, MI - David Demarest, 82, formerly of Speedway, passed away in his sleep on November 20, 2020, in his apartment in Grand Rapids, MI. He was born in Connecticut on November 20, 1938 to the late Charles and Claire Demarest. Dave graduated from Purdue University in 1961, served in the Air Force, and spent most of his career as an Engineer at Detroit Diesel Allison, a division of General Motors. He loved his family, Purdue sports, and Scouting, where he achieved the Silver Beaver award. He was an active participant in Crossroad of America BSA Council's Voyageur Canoe program. For a decade, he fought Parkinson's Disease, particularly at Indy's own Rock Steady Boxing. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, 12/3 at 6:30ET via Zoom. Survivors include his former wife, Jerry, his sons, Jim (Deb) and Darin (Michaele) Demarest; grandchildren, Hannah, Cole, and Abby Demarest. In lieu of flowers donations, in his name, may be sent to Rock Steady Boxing (https://www.rocksteadyboxing.org/donate/
