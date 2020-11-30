1/1
David Demarest
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Demarest

Grand Rapids, MI - David Demarest, 82, formerly of Speedway, passed away in his sleep on November 20, 2020, in his apartment in Grand Rapids, MI. He was born in Connecticut on November 20, 1938 to the late Charles and Claire Demarest. Dave graduated from Purdue University in 1961, served in the Air Force, and spent most of his career as an Engineer at Detroit Diesel Allison, a division of General Motors. He loved his family, Purdue sports, and Scouting, where he achieved the Silver Beaver award. He was an active participant in Crossroad of America BSA Council's Voyageur Canoe program. For a decade, he fought Parkinson's Disease, particularly at Indy's own Rock Steady Boxing. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, 12/3 at 6:30ET via Zoom. Survivors include his former wife, Jerry, his sons, Jim (Deb) and Darin (Michaele) Demarest; grandchildren, Hannah, Cole, and Abby Demarest. In lieu of flowers donations, in his name, may be sent to Rock Steady Boxing (https://www.rocksteadyboxing.org/donate/)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved