New Palestine - David Emery Book, age 59, of New Palestine, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born in Greenfield on November 28, 1960 to Edward and Elizabeth "Betty" (Scalf) Book. He graduated from Greenfield Central High School. David married Kathryn Elizabeth (Fisher) on June 27, 1987 at Bullman's Pond.
He was New Palestine's Town Manager and Wastewater Superintendent for 37 years. You can drive down Main Street thru town and see some of the fruits of his labor. He along with the past town council, helped bring in new subdivisions and commerce. He loved life, family, and friends. He enjoyed going to NASCAR events with friends and hunting with his son. He loved hearing his grandkids run in and yell Papaw Papaw, then big hugs followed.
David is survived by his wife, Kathryn Book; children, James (Trisha) Ault, Bradley (Tonii) Pyle, and Sarah Book; grandchildren, Jacob Ault, Bruce Donner, Lilliianna and Jilliian Pyle, and Nate, Emma, and Ellie Armstrong; sister, Leanne (Chuck) Dix; brother, Charlie Book; sisters-in-law, Katrina Fisher and Angela (Robert) Strasser; brother-in-law, Thomas (Karen) Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, and a great-niece.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Book Family Grandchildren's College Fund, c/o. Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140, by website gf.me/u/yhm5qz. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com
