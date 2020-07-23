1/1
David E. Book
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David E. Book

New Palestine - David Emery Book, age 59, of New Palestine, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born in Greenfield on November 28, 1960 to Edward and Elizabeth "Betty" (Scalf) Book. He graduated from Greenfield Central High School. David married Kathryn Elizabeth (Fisher) on June 27, 1987 at Bullman's Pond.

He was New Palestine's Town Manager and Wastewater Superintendent for 37 years. You can drive down Main Street thru town and see some of the fruits of his labor. He along with the past town council, helped bring in new subdivisions and commerce. He loved life, family, and friends. He enjoyed going to NASCAR events with friends and hunting with his son. He loved hearing his grandkids run in and yell Papaw Papaw, then big hugs followed.

David is survived by his wife, Kathryn Book; children, James (Trisha) Ault, Bradley (Tonii) Pyle, and Sarah Book; grandchildren, Jacob Ault, Bruce Donner, Lilliianna and Jilliian Pyle, and Nate, Emma, and Ellie Armstrong; sister, Leanne (Chuck) Dix; brother, Charlie Book; sisters-in-law, Katrina Fisher and Angela (Robert) Strasser; brother-in-law, Thomas (Karen) Fisher; and many nieces, nephews, and a great-niece.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Book Family Grandchildren's College Fund, c/o. Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140, by website gf.me/u/yhm5qz. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved