Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Resources
More Obituaries for David Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Griffith


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Griffith Obituary
David E. Griffith

Indianapolis - David E. Griffith, 54 of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born to the late Adam David and Mary Alice Griffith on July 19, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio.

David was the life of family gatherings. His sense of humor was unsurpassed, as he could find humor in almost every situation. He was a lover of old movies and television sitcoms, and he would often quote from them.

David was preceded in passing by his parents.

He is survived by his brother Kevin (Laura) Griffith of Danville, and sister Melissa (Chuck) Siegel of Anderson. He is also survived by nieces Katie (Matt) Kozinski and Sarah Griffith; nephews Jack Griffith, Joshua Moore, and Daniel Moore; and grand-nephew Isaac Kozinski.

Services will be private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now