|
|
David E. Griffith
Indianapolis - David E. Griffith, 54 of Indianapolis, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born to the late Adam David and Mary Alice Griffith on July 19, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio.
David was the life of family gatherings. His sense of humor was unsurpassed, as he could find humor in almost every situation. He was a lover of old movies and television sitcoms, and he would often quote from them.
David was preceded in passing by his parents.
He is survived by his brother Kevin (Laura) Griffith of Danville, and sister Melissa (Chuck) Siegel of Anderson. He is also survived by nieces Katie (Matt) Kozinski and Sarah Griffith; nephews Jack Griffith, Joshua Moore, and Daniel Moore; and grand-nephew Isaac Kozinski.
Services will be private.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019