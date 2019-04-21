David E. McClure



Indianapolis -



David E. McClure, 80, husband, friend, attorney, and consummate global traveler, embarked on his final earthly journey Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born December 13, 1938, in Indianapolis to James E. and Amelia V. (Beyle) McClure. He attended John Strange Elementary and Broad Ripple High School (class of 1956). At IU Bloomington he was a member of Theta Chi fraternity and later graduated Indiana Law School in 1965. He practiced law at McClure, McClure & Davis for over 50 years.



David loved life, his legal work, social network of friends, and is remembered by his wit, intellectual curiosity and far-reaching knowledge, allowing him to talk to anyone about anything. His generosity and kindness were a signature characteristic. He cherished good friends and loved spinning yarns of days past.



He loved the Pacers and Colts. He once stated one of his greatest joys was celebrating Christmas in his home with good friends and less fortunate families. For many years, he provided Christmas gifts for the children, served up by a jolly Santa Claus.



His adventurous spirit led him to travel to 130 countries by train to remote corners of the earth, including the highest railroad in the world (Peru), the Trans-Siberian Express, South Africa and Turkey. Planning trips and traveling with friends was energizing. After buying a rail car built in 1913, traveling "first class" on his private railcar attached to Amtrak and VIA and being the first to take a private car to Mexico was one of his greatest memories.



He was committed to the success of the French Lick Scenic Railway since 1978, and was on the Executive Board as Vice President at the time of his death. He donated his private car to the Railway.



In 2010, he married Kathy Fox, a longtime friend and traveling companion. The wedding guests boarded the train at French Lick riding to Jasper, with the ceremony taking place on the back platform of his railcar. He will be remembered by his wife, friends and family. Donations to Wheeler Mission. Memories may be left at www.arnmortuary.com. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019