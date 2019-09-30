|
|
David Edward Grass
Carmel - David Edward Grass was born November 24, 1945, in Beech Grove, Indiana, to Harold and Pauline (McMillin) Grass. Dave graduated from Mooresville High School in 1963 and was a Rector Scholar at DePauw University, class of 1967. Dave spent his entire 36-year career with Firestone; he started working as a sales trainee in 1968, became president of Industrial Products in 1992, and retired as president of Building Products in 2004.
Dave met the love of his life, Mary Ann (Linder), on a blind date in 1970, and they were happily married for over 47 years. Together with Mary Ann, they raised the lights of his life, Courtenay and Stephanie. He was a proud Papa to Courtenay's son, his namesake and grandson, David. In 2017, he welcomed Stephanie's husband, Alex Merryfield, into the family.
Dave will be remembered for his generosity, quick wit, and ability to tell a great story. Dave never knew a stranger, and he delighted in his family and large circle of friends. He enjoyed a strong glass of Maker's and a good round of golf. He loved cooking for loved ones, taking his family on vacation, spoiling his pets, and spending time celebrating his family's many happy moments. Dave will be remembered as a beloved friend to many and the best husband, Dad, and Papa to the Grass family, who will miss him dearly.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan - Carmel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton with Father Todd Riebe of Christ the King Church presiding.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Dave's honor to the Humane Society of Hamilton County or the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center of Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019