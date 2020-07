David Edward ParksIndianapolis - David Edward Parks, age 53, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday July 5, 2020. David was born February 4, 1967 in Indianapolis, IN. A Celebration of David's life will be Wednesday, July 15 at 6 pm at Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, with visitation from 4 - 6 pm. Social distancing, masks, and a 50 person limit will be practiced.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Parks family.