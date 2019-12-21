|
|
David Fox
Indianapolis - David L. Fox was born October 28, 1940 and passed away December 19, 2019. His parents were Howard and Louise (Britton) Fox. He was employed at Dean Pump for 47 years, retiring in 2006. David enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, and taking vacations with friends. David was a past Commodore and Director of the White River Yacht Club, plus a lifetime member. David is Survived by his wife; Georgia (Knapp) Fox, son David L Fox II of Indianapolis; 3 grandchildren Danny, Michael, and Christina; and 4 great-grandchildren; daughter Sandy Fox of Phoenix, AZ; 3 grandchildren Angela, Jessica, and Mario all of Phoenix; and 9 great grandchildren. Also surviving are Georgia's daughters Michelle Allgood (Jeff) Young of Lebanon, IN. and Kim Allgood (Dave) Knapp of Columbus, IN.; 3 grandsons Ryan, of Bloomington, IN., Aaron of Fruita, Co., and Brandon of Nashville, IN.; 1 great granddaughter; and his sister Barbara (Fred) Klepper. His parents and 2 brothers, Bill and Larry preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 1:30 - 3:30 at Indiana Funeral Care, 8151 Allisonville Rd. After the visitation, graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Memorial Garden, 9700 Allisonville Rd. A Celebration of David's life will be at the White River Yacht Club at 1400 E 74th. St. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the White River Yacht Club Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 24, 2019