David Franklin Morrisey


David Franklin Morrisey

Indianapolis - David Franklin Morrisey, 65, Indianapolis, passed away peacefully March 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice. Friends and family will be received at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, 325 E. Carmel Drive, Carmel, IN 46032 on Thursday April 4, 2019 from 4-8pm. His life will be celebrated at Christ Community Church, 4770 E. Main Street Carmel, IN on Friday April 5, 2019 at 10am. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in David's memory to Christ Community Church, 4770 E. Main Street, Carmel, IN 46033 or St. Vincent Hospice, 8450 Payne Rd. #100, Indianapolis, IN 46268. For online condolences and a longer version of the obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
