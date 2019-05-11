Services
Whitaker Funeral Home
201 North Lafayette Street
Cloverdale, IN 46120
(765) 795-4211
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
201 North Lafayette Street
Cloverdale, IN 46120
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
201 North Lafayette Street
Cloverdale, IN 46120
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Whitaker Funeral Home
201 North Lafayette Street
Cloverdale, IN 46120
David Franklin Pearson Obituary
David Franklin Pearson

Cloverdale - David Franklin Pearson of Cloverdale (formerly Indianapolis), Indiana passed away early morning on Thursday, May 9, 2019. David was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born February 12, 1937 in Bloomfield, Indiana to Edith (Fuller) Pearson and Leslie Ray Pearson. His siblings were Gary (Joann), Tom (Paulette) and infant Kevin. Parents and brothers preceded him in death.

David graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1955 and wed Mildred Elaine Graves of Springville, Indiana on June 6, 1959. To this union, three children were born: Mona Denise (Pearson) Smith, husband Keith; Rita Dawn (Pearson) Rhine, husband Randy; and Alan David Pearson, wife Nikki. David was grandfather to: Jenna Marie (Smith) Nees, husband Ryan; Antony David Rhine, wife Jenny; Sean Allen Rhine, wife Kayla; and Lacy Nicole (Pearson) Chambers. Grandson Darren Michael Pearson preceded him in death in 2002. He was great-grandfather to: Kensi Rae Nees; Wyatt Antony Rhine; Jackson Dakota Chambers; and Alaina Nicole Chambers.

David had a long-standing career in trucking and retired from Dean Foods (Maplehurst Farms Dairy) of Indianapolis. He was with Maplehurst Farms from 1972 through their transition to Dean Foods in the late 1990s. He retired in 1999.

Services will be held at Whitaker Funeral Home, 201 N. Lafayette Street, Cloverdale, IN 46120. Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019, from 3:00-9:00p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 13th, at 2:00 p.m., with calling from noon to time of service.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 11, 2019
