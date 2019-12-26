|
David G. Peters
Venice, FL - David G Peters of Venice, Florida, passed away December 21, 2019. Dave was born in Mattoon, Illinois, on June 19, 1942. He graduated from Avon High School in 1960 and later in life studied at Butler University. David and Dorothy Smith were married in 1979 and spent 40 years together enjoying an amazingly blessed life. Dave retired in 1993 from Allison Gas Turbine GMC having held various management positions. He also served in the military USAR 1963-1969. Dave is survived by wife Dorothy (Dotti), two brothers: Lawrence and Michael; and two sisters: Mary Lou Nickerson and Tammie Peters. Other survivors include several nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and his forever faithful companion, "Stokley." There will be no services. A celebration of life will be held in the future. Any memorial donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, Christian relief organization. Dave had a strong faith in God and exhibited a desire to help others. A most sincere thank you is extended to Venice Hospice House for their loving kindness, support and care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019