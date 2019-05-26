Services
Indiana Funeral Care
8151 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 636-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for David Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Garrison


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Garrison Obituary
David Garrison

Westfield - David William Garrison, 85, of Westfield passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1933 in Columbus, Indiana.

He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Left behind to continue to hold him in their hearts with love are his wife Lorelei; children, daughter Gwyn and son David; his Hooverwood family; and his dog Sam.

He served in the US Army Missile Battalion and worked for Kroger Company for 38 years. He was known for his love of golf and the outdoors, but most importantly and memorably his genuine kindness.

Memorial contribution in his name can be made to the or to the Indianapolis Humane Society.

Services will be held privately.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Indiana Funeral Care
Download Now