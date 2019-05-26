David Garrison



Westfield - David William Garrison, 85, of Westfield passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born on November 18, 1933 in Columbus, Indiana.



He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.



Left behind to continue to hold him in their hearts with love are his wife Lorelei; children, daughter Gwyn and son David; his Hooverwood family; and his dog Sam.



He served in the US Army Missile Battalion and worked for Kroger Company for 38 years. He was known for his love of golf and the outdoors, but most importantly and memorably his genuine kindness.



Memorial contribution in his name can be made to the or to the Indianapolis Humane Society.



Services will be held privately.



Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019