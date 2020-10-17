David Gerald ThorntonCarmel - David Gerald Thornton, 79, of Carmel, Indiana, passed away October 3, 2020. He was born February 4, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, to Mary (née Culligan) Thornton and John F. Thornton.After earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Texas at El Paso in 1963, David enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served with the 1st Infantry Division as a communication specialist assigned to the 2nd Brigade, 7th Artillery Battalion during the Vietnam War. Upon returning home from Vietnam, David earned a master's degree from North Texas State University in 1972. He began his career in truck leasing but spent much of his career in information technology. He was a member of Kappa Sigma, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and the Carmel Police Department Citizen's Academy Alumni Association.David was devoted to his wife of 50 years, Rosaland, and their daughters and grandchildren. He was gentle and honest. He loved animals, nature, baking chocolate chip cookies, and admiring beautiful cars. David also loved the desert and the heat of the Southwest, although he spent much of his life in the Midwest, scouring winter weather reports for signs of spring. In 2018, he was privileged to be included in an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. with fellow veterans.David was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elizabeth Baker, and his brother John Thornton, Jr. He is survived by his wife Rosaland (née Cranford) Thornton; brother Thomas Thornton; sister Frances Current; daughters Laurie Thornton, Kelley (Matthew) White, and Mary (Scott) Richards; nine nieces and nephews; and three grandsons.He will be deeply missed by those who had the honor to know him. Family and friends are invited to attend a service at 1:00 pm on October 24, 2020 at St. Marks United Methodist Church, Carmel, Indiana.