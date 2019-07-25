|
|
David Gregory Elliott
Indianapolis - David Gregory Elliott, 67, of Indianapolis, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15th, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born July 6th, 1952 to the late Josephine Francis (Linder) and Morton Elzworth Elliott.
David graduated from Ben Davis High School and completed some college courses. He retired from the Link Belt now Rexnod after 30 plus years, where he worked as a machine operator.
He married the "Love of His Life", Kathy Harris, November 16th, 1992. She passed away August 23, 2000.
He leaves to cherish his memory, a brother; Richard M., several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, former co-workers, a step brother, a step-daughter, and step-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters; Shirley D. Gibson and Mary A. Marion, a brother; Gerald M. Elliott, Step-Brother, and Father.
A private family graveside service was held on July 22nd, 2019 at Greg's request. Burial is at Floral Park Cemetery. In lieu of Flower, memorials can be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Floral Park.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 25, 2019