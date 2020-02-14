|
|
David J. Bixler
Carmel - age 54, passed away on Thursday February 13, 2020. David was born June 10, 1965 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Emma (Neal) Bixler and Jerome Bixler. He earned his Bachelor Degree from Miami of Ohio University. On June 1, 1987, David began a 33 year career of public service with the Indiana State Board of Accounts. During his early career he performed audits of governmental entities in Central and North Central Indiana. He was well respected and known for his patience in assisting unit officials. In 2014 he joined the investigation team and is currently a Senior Special Investigator. He conducted many high profile investigations of criminal wrongdoing by public officials that resulted in the filing of civil and criminal charges. He worked with various law enforcement agencies including the Indiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. David received a certificate from the FBI for his work. He became a Certified Fraud Examiner in 2017. He was a member of the State Board of Accounts softball team. He was also involved in the community, contributing his time to Meals on Wheels and coaching tennis at Roncalli. David was an avid golfer.
David is survived by his mother, Emma (Neal) Bixler; sister, Catherine Valentine (Jim); nephew, Michael Valentine; niece, Caitlyn Valentine; and great nephew and niece, Eli Valentine and Emmie Valentine and their mother, Ellen Valentine.
David was preceded in death by his father, Jerome Bixler; brother, Michael Bixler; sister, Carol Morris; and brother-in-law, Father Kevin Morris.
Visitation for David will be held Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at St Pius X Catholic Church, 7200 Sarto Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM at the church. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East, Indianapolis, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana, PO Box 40969, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240, https://mealsonwheelsindy.org/donate/; and Indiana Donor Network, 3760 Guion Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana 46222, www.indianadonornetwork.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.feeneyhornakkeystone.com for the Bixler family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020