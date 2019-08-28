|
David John Brandvik
- - David John Brandvik, age 59, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Dave was born in Hinsdale, Illinois on September 8, 1959. He was the first child to June Marie and the late James Anton Brandvik. He married Laurie Jean Mac Isaac on August 21, 1982.
Dave is survived by his wife of 37 years, Laurie; their three children Matthew (Courtney), Kirsten, and Kelsey; one grandchild, Katherine (Kate); mother, June; sisters, Jennifer Verbrugge (Jerry), Susan Harwood (Rusty); brother, Neal (Becky); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. His father, James Brandvik, preceded Dave in death.
Visitation will be held August 30th at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry W Moore Chapel, 8151 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250, from 10 am to 2 pm, with a private service for family following.
Dave will continue to be celebrated by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The MD Anderson Cancer Center with a directive to cancer research. Memorial gifts should include "In memory of David Brandvik": gifts.mdanderson.org. Online condolences may be made at www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 28, 2019