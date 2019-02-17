|
David John Whittemore
Indianapolis - David John Whittemore, 77, of Indianapolis passed away January 30, 2019. David was born November 8, 1941 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Maurice James and Ladisla Gladys Whittemore. He was a mail clerk with the United States Postal Service retiring in 2005. David was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.
David is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Paul) Moore and Natalie (Dane) McDowell; siblings Maurice (Betty) Whittemore Jr. , Paul Whittemore, Tom (Audrey) Whittemore, John(Susan) Whittemore, James Whittemore and Grace (Marsh) Davis and grandchildren Evan, Logan, Brandon, Elaina, Kaylie, Ayden, and Aniah.
Mass of Christian Burial for David will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Online condolences maybe extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019