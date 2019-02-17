Services
Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 885-7585
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Roch Catholic Church
3600 S. Pennsylvania Street,
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Roch Catholic Church,
3600 S. Pennsylvania Street,
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Whittemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John Whittemore


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David John Whittemore Obituary
David John Whittemore

Indianapolis - David John Whittemore, 77, of Indianapolis passed away January 30, 2019. David was born November 8, 1941 in Richmond, Virginia to the late Maurice James and Ladisla Gladys Whittemore. He was a mail clerk with the United States Postal Service retiring in 2005. David was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve.

David is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Paul) Moore and Natalie (Dane) McDowell; siblings Maurice (Betty) Whittemore Jr. , Paul Whittemore, Tom (Audrey) Whittemore, John(Susan) Whittemore, James Whittemore and Grace (Marsh) Davis and grandchildren Evan, Logan, Brandon, Elaina, Kaylie, Ayden, and Aniah.

Mass of Christian Burial for David will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Roch Catholic Church, 3600 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the church. Online condolences maybe extended to the family by visiting www.singletonmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Singleton Community Mortuary and Memorial Center
Download Now