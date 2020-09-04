David "Pops" Johnston
It is with a heavy heart that we announce that David "Pops" Johnston, 103 has passed. He was a WWII veteran, part of the third wave of the Normandy Invasion. His tank was blown up and he was shot at and burned during the Battle of the Bulge, but that didn't stop him from pulling a fellow, injured soldier to safety. His actions and bravery earned him a Purple Heart, Silver Star and Bronze Star.
He was born March 12, 1917 to the late Joseph and Mary Grace Johnston in Brooklyn, NY and moved to Indianapolis in 1957. "Pops" moved to St. Pete ten years ago to be with his son Dan, who was one of his best friends. Dan provided him excellent care, affording him the ability to live a long and happy life. He loved his Budweiser, baseball, Sea Hags and pedicures. It has been an honor to call him husband, father, grandfather and friend.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Tuesday, September 8 at Christ the King Catholic Church, where family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
He was the widower of Muriel, to whom he married 64 years. He is survived by his children, Janet Johnston, Dan Johnston, and Nancy McKinney; grandchildren, Daniel (Lisa) Johnston, Joseph (Cori) Johnston, David (Jenny) Johnston, Christopher Johnston, Richie (Amber) Goul; 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kiel Goul.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or Bishop Chatard High School. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com
