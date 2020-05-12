David Joseph StandefordIndianapolis - 60, passed away May 2nd after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of Patricia and Jerry Standeford, born February 14th 1960. David attended Washington Township schools graduating from North Central High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially a trip he made the backwaters of Minnesota. Without a doubt, the love of his life were his dogs, especially Tie-dye and most recent, Rudy. As David said "dogs are always there for you and never let you down". He was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Standeford and is survived by his father, Jerry Standeford (Lova), sisters Kathy Standeford, Patricia Jewell (Dean), brothers Andy Standeford, Fred Standeford (Laura), his aunt Donna and many nieces and nephews and friends.