David Joseph Standeford
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Joseph Standeford

Indianapolis - 60, passed away May 2nd after a brief battle with cancer. He was the son of Patricia and Jerry Standeford, born February 14th 1960. David attended Washington Township schools graduating from North Central High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially a trip he made the backwaters of Minnesota. Without a doubt, the love of his life were his dogs, especially Tie-dye and most recent, Rudy. As David said "dogs are always there for you and never let you down". He was preceded in death by mother, Patricia Standeford and is survived by his father, Jerry Standeford (Lova), sisters Kathy Standeford, Patricia Jewell (Dean), brothers Andy Standeford, Fred Standeford (Laura), his aunt Donna and many nieces and nephews and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 9, 2020
Be at peace my friend
Sam Wolfe
Friend
May 8, 2020
Peace and love hippie Dave ☮RIP
Dee Short
Friend
May 6, 2020
Be at peace David. I love you, Kathy
Kathleen Standeford
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved