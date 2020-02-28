Services
Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel
740 East 86th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
317-844-3966
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leppert Mortuary-Nora
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Northview Church
Carmel, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Northview Church
Carmel, IN
View Map
David K. Putman


1938 - 2020
David K. Putman Obituary
David K. Putman

Indianapolis - 81, departed this life Sunday, February 23, 2020. David was born July 29, 1938 in Cando, North Dakota to the late Ralph Henry and Alice Matilda (Tennison) Putman. He grew up on the family homestead in North Dakota. As a farm boy, David had a deep appreciation for a hard day's work. He earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University and would later earn his MBA from Cornell University. Initially he was part of a mixed animal vet practice in Iowa but spent most of his professional life with Elanco Animal Health, then a division of Eli Lilly.

His career with Eli Lilly provided the opportunity for David to take his family to the Philippines and to Singapore for seven years while he grew and developed Lilly's international presence in Southeast Asia. While living abroad, David's faith in Jesus flourished and Billy Graham's ministry had a profound impact in transforming a casual Christian faith into a dynamic and vibrant part of his everyday life. He lived his life in ways that encouraged others to answer for themselves "who is Jesus?" and to see the church grow around the world. David was an active member of Northview Church in Carmel, Indiana.

In retirement he was committed to Christian ministry with an emphasis on encouraging men to grow in their personal faith. He was on staff with the national Promise Keepers movement, founded Indiana Men of Integrity and facilitated local Iron Sharpens Iron Conferences. He was an excellent resource and mentor to others who were interested in men's discipleship programs.

David was preceded in death by his siblings, Lorraine Boldt, Geneva Cain and Gordon Putman. David is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Virgene Putman; children, Rhonda Putman, Melinda Putman, and Eric (Cara) Putman and grandchildren, Abigail, Jonathan, Rebecca and Daniel.

Visitation will be from 4 - 7 pm on March 9, 2020 at Leppert Mortuary-Nora. Funeral services will begin at 11 am at Northview Church in Carmel on March 10 with visitation beginning at 10 am. A private committal service will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Open Doors ministry www.opendoorsusa.org or Far East Broadcasting Company www.febc.org

Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
