|
|
David Klingensmith
Westfield - David W. Klingensmith, 72, of Westfield, Husband, Dad, Brother, Grandpa, and Best Friend passed away March 30, 2020. He was born December 17, 1947 in Noblesville, IN to the late Levera (Frank) Millikan and Keith Klingensmith. He married Judy Overman on May 27, 1994. They had been married 25 years.
He graduated from Carmel High School and attended Taylor University. David proudly served in the United States Marine Corp., was a devoted Carmel Police Officer and most recently served the City of Carmel as Carmel Street Commissioner before he retired.
Some of his many accomplishments include serving as President of the Indiana Street Commissioners Association, he was awarded the Range Line Pioneer Award, and was named Marine of the Year for the State of Indiana. He loved spending time with his family, farming and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Klingensmith; two daughters, Sarah (Tony) Howard, Katie (Ryan) Blastick, of Westfield; stepdaughter Julie (Chris) Donovan of Carmel; stepson Jim (Marla) Funk of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Danny (Darlene) Klingensmith, niece, Arynn (Dave) Thoma, nephew Adam (Jody) Klingensmith and 6 grandchildren, Samantha Howard, Jack Bolden, Kate & Luke Donovan, Tyler Blastick and Hayley Funk.
Due to current restrictions, he will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Summit Lawn Cemetery, along with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. www.leppertmortuarycarmel.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020