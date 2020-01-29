|
|
David L. Blackmer
Indianapolis - Age 88, passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born on November 3, 1932, to the late Andrew and Mary in Salem, Oregon.
David was vice president of marketing for Curtis Publishing Company in Indianapolis, where he licensed the use of Norman Rockwell's famous Saturday Evening Post cover illustrations.
Prior to joining Curtis, David was public relations director for Kiwanis International, the worldwide community service organization headquartered in Indianapolis. There he managed numerous campaigns to increase awareness of Kiwanis, including billboards and radio and television spots featuring Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and Bill Clinton as well as First Ladies Nancy Reagan and Rosalyn Carter. The billboard campaign was cited by the Outdoor Advertising Association for posting more than 2,000 billboards, the largest public service billboard campaign in history. He worked closely with Mother Teresa when she was awarded the Kiwanis International World Service Medal.
David was public relations director for the STP Corporation where worked closely with Andy Granateli.
David was also responsible for national media relations for the City of Indianapolis National Image Campaign, placing major stories with wire services in Indianapolis, Chicago, and New York City.
David was a past president of the Hoosier Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. He served on the PRSA Honors and Awards Committee.
David worked closely with First Lady Nancy Reagan on her Just Say No To Drugs campaign. He was also close to movie star Roger Moore and his wife Christie and gathered the endorsements that resulted in Sir Roger's knighthood.
David is survived by his wife Ann Blackmer, who partnered with him for 46 years in the Blackmer and Blackmer Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations Agency.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 7575 Holliday Drive East, Indianapolis, Indiana. Burial will follow in Jasper, Indiana. Arrangements provided by Leppert Mortuary- Nora Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020