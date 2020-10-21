David Lee Burkett



Indianapolis - David Lee Burkett age 73 of Indianapolis passed away on Friday, October 9,2020. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked for Indiana Department of Workforce Development for 35 years. He is survived by his loving wife Carla, children Aaron Burkett, stepsons Rick Fikes Jr. (Miranda), Travis Fikes, grandchildren, Alexi, Eli, Liam Fikes, Sister Darlene (Ronald) Shearer, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Olie (Hilbun) Burkett and his brother Homer Eugene Burkett. A Celebration of Life will be held next year sometime when its safe.









