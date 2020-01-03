|
David Lee Scalf Jr.
Indianapolis - David Lee Scalf Jr., age 48, of Noblesville, beloved father, brother, son and friend passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29th, 2019, surround by his loving family. He is survived by his mother, Melba (Pruett) Scalf and was preceded in death by his father; David Scalf Sr.
When he was young, he worked in the family carpentry business with his father and sister. In more recent years, he worked at Petsmart, taking care of the animals. And he was a stocker at Walmart, where he made lifelong friends.
His hobbies included drawing, model kits, video games, anime, fencing, and talking about his kids. He was so proud of all three kids and talked of them often. If you ever met David, you would know that he would talk your ear off. He was a man of many stories and could make anyone laugh. There was something about him that just drew people in. He will be missed by so many.
He is survived by his two daughters, Amber and Savannah Scalf, his son Neelix Scalf, his sister Melinda Scalf and her son, Anthony, his baby sister, Julie Jobe and her husband, David and daughter Emma, and nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, January 8th at 6:00pm at the United Pentecostal Church, 1516 Morton St., Noblesville, IN 46060. Please join the family in celebrating David's life, as we pay our respects, share our memories and show support to the grieving family. Flowers may be sent directly to the church.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020