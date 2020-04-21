|
David Lester Rees
Greenwood - 66, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1954 to the late Alfred Ulis Rees and Anna Belle (Guy) Rees. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. David had worked for the Greenwood Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT and later retired from Master Glass. Surivors include his sons, Johnny Rees (Diane) and Danny Rees; brothers, Michael Allen Rees and Gary Stephen Rees (Carolyn); sister, Judy Dixson (Fred); and eight grandchildren and one great-granchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Martin "Sonny" Rees; and sister, Brenda K. Roberts. Services will be private. To share an online condolence with the family, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020