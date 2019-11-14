|
David Lord
Fishers - David Lord, 78, passed away on November 8, 2019 in Fishers, Indiana, not too far from his beloved town of Speedway, where he lived for 30 years with the racetrack visible (and audible) from his front porch.
A New Englander by birth, Lord spent many childhood hours in his grandmother's home at a drawing table next to her easel. It was there the seed of artistic inspiration was planted. That inspiration was nurtured by his mother, Ola, who was immeasurably supportive of his wildest dream to cross the country and attend Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California. His father, Kenniston, taught the importance of meticulous craftsmanship and the personal growth that can come from a job well done. His loving parents were hard-working folk who valued education and worked long, hard hours to send him and his brothers to college.
After two semesters at Art Center, David received a full scholarship from General Motors Corporation and eventually earned his Bachelor of Professional Arts in Industrial Design. After graduation, he was hired by UniRoyal Corporation in Mishawaka, Indiana to design consumer products. While there, David's long-time fascination with all things automotive would become a career focus as he combined it with his with his passion and talent for painting and drawing. The direction of his artwork, artistic philosophy, and creative goals merged as he decided to work for himself as a commercial and fine artist.
Having viewed automobiles and airplanes as rolling and flying sculpture, he was always fascinated with the speed and fluid motion that the subject matter afforded him. Automobile Magazine described him as "one of America's best painters of motor racing scenes." The Artist's Magazine observed that his "canvases seem to resonate with the clamor of roaring engines, the rush of precision vehicles and the illusion of steel slicing the air at 200 miles an hour, and his scenes combine his love for the speed and beauty of the automobiles."
David's proudest career highlights included being a founding member of the Automotive Fine Arts Society (AFAS), having his artwork in numerous private and museum collections (the Blackhawk Museum in California and the Louwen Museum in Holland), and creating artwork for the program cover for the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Throughout his life, there were people who were always there for him spiritually, personally, and professionally. He was grateful for the benefits he gained as a result of these relationships. David is survived by his brothers, Kenniston, Jr. and Dana, who were, at times, his bridge over troubled waters. His is also survived by his daughter Lindsey, grandson Rory, as well as extended family members whom he loved dearly, numerous artistic colleagues and treasured friends from around the world.
In the end, his life was all about being connected: To his work and to people.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019