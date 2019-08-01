|
|
David M. Davis
Indianapolis - David M. Davis, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at age 79.
David was born on November 3, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Lester and Sally Davis. He celebrated 60 years of marriage with the love of his life Barbara. They have one daughter, Annette and a granddaughter Lyndsey.
David loved the outdoors, spending time with his family camping, traveling and boating. Everyone who knew David knew his passion for cars and old time westerns. However, his greatest passion was his family.
He retired from Ford Motor Company in 2002 after 38 years of dedication. David honorably served in the United States Army. He was a 32-degree Master Mason and member of the Prospect Masonic Lodge #714, the Scottish Rite, and the Sahara Grotto.
David was preceded in death by his father, Lester Davis; and stepfather, George Davis; his mother, Sally (Delaney) Davis; brothers, George and Charles Davis; and sister, Edith (Davis) Staples.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Pittman) Davis; daughter, Annette Woods; son-in-law; Chris Woods; and granddaughter, Lyndsey Woods; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm until the time of service at 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 3 at G.H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. St. Road 135, Greenwood, IN.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019