David M. Pruitt
Indianapolis - 70, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Indianapolis to the late Harlan and Daisy (Bradley) Pruitt. He was a 1967 graduate of Harry E Wood High School and worked as a master jeweler for J. C. Sipe and most recently for 22 years at Kirles Jewelers. Survivors include his siblings, Jerry (Debbie) Pruitt and Mary Belle Pruitt; sister-in-law, Connie Pruitt; several nieces as well as good friend Marty Kehl. Family and friends will gather on Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home. Full obituary: www.LauckFuneralHome.com