David M. Sander
Greenwood - David M. Sander, 73, of Greenwood, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren on June 30, 2020. David was born on December 5, 1946 in Indianapolis to the late Hugo M. and Helen (Schott) Sander. On June 26, 1981 David wed Marsha Montgomery in the IU Beck Chapel in Bloomington.
David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his service in the Air Force, David earned a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University in accounting and then a Master's degree from Western Kentucky University in counseling. David went on to earn an Ed.S. degree in systems technology. David had a very successful career as the Director of Senior Citizen's Renovations at CICOA where he was passionate about helping people to successfully age in place and maintain independence in their own homes as long as possible.
A very faithful man, David has been a member of St. Barnabas for over 20 years where he was active in CHRP, WELCOME, Adoration, and training servers. Previously David, served as a member of Little Flower parish where he trained servers and weekly attended Adoration and monthly parish council meetings. David and Marsha also served as chairmen for the Little Flower parish festival. David was an excellent woodworker; his children all have pieces of his furniture in their homes. David was a very serious Euchre player; he was the 2019 German American Klub Euchre tournament winner. David enjoyed researching his German ancestors and creating a family tree. He had a dry sense of humor and loved to go fishing. David did not know a stranger and welcomed all into his home. Most of all David loved to be with his children and grandchildren; hosting large family gatherings was important to him where many games were played. David will be greatly missed by all of those who loved him.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his half-sister, Margaret (Sander) Goldsby, Tom, Jerry, Ben, and Dick Schuster, Richard Sander, Ardella (Sander) Daunhauer.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Marsha (Montgomery) Sander; his children, Sarah (Sam) Schilling, Elizabeth (Justin) Piercy, Anna (Adam) King, Zachary (Elissa) Sander; grandchildren, Addilyn and Ava Sander, Madeline and Maxwell Schilling, Piper King, and Dempsey Piercy; siblings, Mary (Schuster) Butler, Margie (Schuster) Cahill, Elizabeth "Betty" (Schuster) Ferguson; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:30 PM on Monday in the funeral home with a time to share stories beginning at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory with the Sander family.
Greenwood - David M. Sander, 73, of Greenwood, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren on June 30, 2020. David was born on December 5, 1946 in Indianapolis to the late Hugo M. and Helen (Schott) Sander. On June 26, 1981 David wed Marsha Montgomery in the IU Beck Chapel in Bloomington.
David proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his service in the Air Force, David earned a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University in accounting and then a Master's degree from Western Kentucky University in counseling. David went on to earn an Ed.S. degree in systems technology. David had a very successful career as the Director of Senior Citizen's Renovations at CICOA where he was passionate about helping people to successfully age in place and maintain independence in their own homes as long as possible.
A very faithful man, David has been a member of St. Barnabas for over 20 years where he was active in CHRP, WELCOME, Adoration, and training servers. Previously David, served as a member of Little Flower parish where he trained servers and weekly attended Adoration and monthly parish council meetings. David and Marsha also served as chairmen for the Little Flower parish festival. David was an excellent woodworker; his children all have pieces of his furniture in their homes. David was a very serious Euchre player; he was the 2019 German American Klub Euchre tournament winner. David enjoyed researching his German ancestors and creating a family tree. He had a dry sense of humor and loved to go fishing. David did not know a stranger and welcomed all into his home. Most of all David loved to be with his children and grandchildren; hosting large family gatherings was important to him where many games were played. David will be greatly missed by all of those who loved him.
Along with his parents, David was preceded in death by his half-sister, Margaret (Sander) Goldsby, Tom, Jerry, Ben, and Dick Schuster, Richard Sander, Ardella (Sander) Daunhauer.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Marsha (Montgomery) Sander; his children, Sarah (Sam) Schilling, Elizabeth (Justin) Piercy, Anna (Adam) King, Zachary (Elissa) Sander; grandchildren, Addilyn and Ava Sander, Madeline and Maxwell Schilling, Piper King, and Dempsey Piercy; siblings, Mary (Schuster) Butler, Margie (Schuster) Cahill, Elizabeth "Betty" (Schuster) Ferguson; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will gather for the visitation on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM in the O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 South East Street, Indianapolis. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:30 PM on Monday in the funeral home with a time to share stories beginning at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Road, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the IU Simon Cancer Center. Please visit www.ORileyFuneralHome.com to share a favorite memory with the Sander family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.