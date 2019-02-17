|
|
David Mark Sanders
- - 59, beloved son of Fred and Jane Sanders, went home to be with his Savior on February 14, 2019. David leaves his sisters, Linda Sanders Taylor and Rebecca Ann Sanders.He joins his Lord after a protracted battle with cancer. He lived his Christian faith as an example to all he cared for. David was a registered nurse and respiratory therapist. He became a registered nurse in 2002, and ended his career as an emergency room RN and case manager. David will be greatly missed by his nephews, Jon, Josh and Jacob Taylor, as well as his great nieces and nephews, Sophia Grace, Hannah Joy, Caleb Andrew, and Gabriel Foster Taylor. Funeral services will be at Colonial Hills Baptist Church on Monday February 18, 2019. Visitation time is 11 am until noon and the service begins at 12 noon. Burial will be Union Chapel Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019