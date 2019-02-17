Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Colonial Hills Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Union Chapel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mark Sanders


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Mark Sanders Obituary
David Mark Sanders

- - 59, beloved son of Fred and Jane Sanders, went home to be with his Savior on February 14, 2019. David leaves his sisters, Linda Sanders Taylor and Rebecca Ann Sanders.He joins his Lord after a protracted battle with cancer. He lived his Christian faith as an example to all he cared for. David was a registered nurse and respiratory therapist. He became a registered nurse in 2002, and ended his career as an emergency room RN and case manager. David will be greatly missed by his nephews, Jon, Josh and Jacob Taylor, as well as his great nieces and nephews, Sophia Grace, Hannah Joy, Caleb Andrew, and Gabriel Foster Taylor. Funeral services will be at Colonial Hills Baptist Church on Monday February 18, 2019. Visitation time is 11 am until noon and the service begins at 12 noon. Burial will be Union Chapel Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.