|
|
David McKinley, Sr.
Indianapolis - David McKinley, Sr. 73, of Indianapolis, passed away on September 12, 2019.
David is survived by his daughters; Tammy Miller, Joann Love, Tasha McKinley; step-children, Paul (Lynn) Welches, Frances (John) Hill, Michael (Jessica) Golden; and many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. David is also survived by his siblings, Ann, Michael and Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judith Welches; son, David McKinley, Jr., and brothers, Willie and Al.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 5-7pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park. To view an extended obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019