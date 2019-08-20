|
David McLain
Greenfield - David McLain, age 84, of Greenfield passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at Morristown Manor-Cypress Run. He was born March 20, 1935 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Joseph and Lucille (Styers) McLain.
David was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School and received his Associates Degree in Electronics from Ivy Tech. He also served in the U.S. Army. He married Lynda (Geralds/Keen) on September 9, 1961. Prior to his retirement in 1994, David enjoyed a 42-year career as a supervisor with AT&T, Indianapolis. He was a member of the Free Methodist Church. He enjoyed golf in his younger days and cars. David's greatest joy was his family and he always took care of everything. He loved to keep busy and took great pride in his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda McLain; son, Tim (Glenna) McLain; brother, Jerry McLain; several nieces, nephews and cousins. His parents precede him in death.
A memorial visitation will be held 4-8 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana 46140.
Please share your memories of David and condolences with his family at www.stillingerfamily.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 20, 2019