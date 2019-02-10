Services
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Indianapolis - Age 60, passed away on February 7, 2019. He was a plumber extraordinaire. David is survived by his son, Joshua Gammon; father, William Gammon Sr.; along with many siblings and numerous other relatives. Visitation will start at 4pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services, 5215 N. Shadeland Avenue, with a service starting at 7pm. Visit www.legacycremationfuneral.com to view obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
