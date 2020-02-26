|
|
David Michael Taylor, Jr.
Fishers - 49, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia to David Michael Taylor, Sr. and the late Corinda Wiseman Taylor on June 30, 1970. David attended West Virginia University and loved football and spending time with his family and friends.
David is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Katelyn Taylor; stepdaughter, Lauren Pidgeon; stepsons, William and Benjamin Pidgeon; and father, David Michael Taylor Sr. (Carol). He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Alice (Gwen) Osborne.
Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020