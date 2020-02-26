Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Resources
More Obituaries for David Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Michael Taylor Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Michael Taylor Jr. Obituary
David Michael Taylor, Jr.

Fishers - 49, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born in Charleston, West Virginia to David Michael Taylor, Sr. and the late Corinda Wiseman Taylor on June 30, 1970. David attended West Virginia University and loved football and spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Katelyn Taylor; stepdaughter, Lauren Pidgeon; stepsons, William and Benjamin Pidgeon; and father, David Michael Taylor Sr. (Carol). He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Alice (Gwen) Osborne.

Arrangements entrusted to A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services. Friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Download Now