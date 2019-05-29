|
|
David Miller Beckmann
Carmel - David Miller Beckmann passed away at the age of 79 years on May 25, 2019 in Carmel, IN.
A native of Louisville, David attended St X High School, Bellarmine University, and the University of Notre Dame.
He was an Educator and Business Administrator of Chartrand High School and continued at Brebeuf Preparatory as an Educator and Vice President of Finance.
David was affiliated with the American Chemical Society, The Rotary Club, was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, sang in the Choir at OLMC, and was a time keeper for sports at Brebeuf.
He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Beckmann and Helen (Nemes), 2 brothers and 1 sister. David is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean-Ann (Rossi), children Frances East (Randy), Kenneth Beckmann, Jon Beckmann(Steven Uhrin), Karyn Hobbs, and Sara Beckmann, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 4pm-8pm on Thursday, May 30th at Leppert Mortuary Smith Carmel 900 N. Rangeline Road, Carmel, IN 46032.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be on Friday, May 31st at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel 14598 Oak Ridge Road, Carmel, IN 46032
Memorial Donations in Memory of David can be made to:
Rotary (https://my.rotary.org/en/document/contribution-form-rotary-foundation)
Merciful Help Center (1045 West 146 St. Suite A Carmel, IN 46032).
Arrangements entrusted to Leppert Mortuary Smith Carmel. To view full obituary and share a memory or condolences, please visit: www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019