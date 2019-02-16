|
|
David Morton
Danville - David Morton, 76 of Danville, passed away February 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Danville, with calling one hour prior to the service. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 16, 2019