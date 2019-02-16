Services
Baker Funeral Services
339 East Main Street
Plainfield, IN 46168
(317) 839-3366
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Danville, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Danville, IN
View Map
David Morton Obituary
David Morton

Danville - David Morton, 76 of Danville, passed away February 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Danville, with calling one hour prior to the service. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 16, 2019
