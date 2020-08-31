David Mull
Indianapolis - David Mull, 70, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. David was born to Herbert and Mary (Freese) Mull in Beech Grove, Indiana.
David graduated from Southport High School in 1968. After high school he went on to serve his country in the United States Army, in Vietnam. In 1984 David married Anita Russell. He had a long career as a tire salesman with Bridgestone Tire. David and Anita moved across the country to further his career, living in multiple states including California, Oregon, Ohio before returning to their home state of Indiana. In 2013 David pursued a lifetime dream of becoming a real estate agent. He continued living his dream until his time of passing. David was an avid fisherman, he also enjoyed reading and playing cards. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, bringing a smile to the faces of those around him.
David is survived by his wife Anita, one daughter, Dana "Nikki" Swygard (Nathan), one grandson, Sam, and his mother, Mary. He is also survived by three siblings, Wade Mull (Norma), Susie Markle (John), and Katie Mann (Don), as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David is preceded in death by his father, Herbert, as well as two brothers, Darryl Mull and Mark Mull.
A visitation will be held Thursday, September 3rd at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue from 3-5 P.M. A funeral service will follow the visitation.
Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at the visitation and services.
