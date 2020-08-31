1/1
David Mull
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Mull

Indianapolis - David Mull, 70, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. David was born to Herbert and Mary (Freese) Mull in Beech Grove, Indiana.

David graduated from Southport High School in 1968. After high school he went on to serve his country in the United States Army, in Vietnam. In 1984 David married Anita Russell. He had a long career as a tire salesman with Bridgestone Tire. David and Anita moved across the country to further his career, living in multiple states including California, Oregon, Ohio before returning to their home state of Indiana. In 2013 David pursued a lifetime dream of becoming a real estate agent. He continued living his dream until his time of passing. David was an avid fisherman, he also enjoyed reading and playing cards. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, bringing a smile to the faces of those around him.

David is survived by his wife Anita, one daughter, Dana "Nikki" Swygard (Nathan), one grandson, Sam, and his mother, Mary. He is also survived by three siblings, Wade Mull (Norma), Susie Markle (John), and Katie Mann (Don), as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his father, Herbert, as well as two brothers, Darryl Mull and Mark Mull.

A visitation will be held Thursday, September 3rd at Singleton & Herr Mortuary, 7602 Madison Avenue from 3-5 P.M. A funeral service will follow the visitation.

Due to recent COVID-19 mandates, all guests are required to wear face coverings or masks at the visitation and services.

Please visit www.singletonandherrmortuary.com, where you may sign the online register book or leave a condolence for the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved