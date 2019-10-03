|
David Mullen, 50, of Chicago Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. David was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 14, 1969, he was the beloved son of Phyllis and Robert Mullen of Indianapolis, Indiana.
A graduate of Kenyon College and with a Masters' degree from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University, David began his professional career working for his father as the manager of K & G Mens' Mart in Indianapolis. He then moved on to a career in computer consulting with Accenture, Capgemini and as an independent contractor.
David is survived by his parents, his three siblings, Susan Padula, Jeffrey Mullen, and Caroline Quinones, his brother-in-law Richard Padula, his sister-in-law Susan Jennings Mullen and his eight nieces and nephews, Chloe, Sydney and Lily Padula, Madeleine, Joseph and Isaac Mullen and Benjamin and Cate Quinones.
A Memorial Service will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Aaron- Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. The family respectfully requests any memorial donations be made to: Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center, 2942 W Lake Street, Chicago, IL, 60004.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019