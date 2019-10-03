Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mullen


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mullen Obituary
David Mullen, 50, of Chicago Illinois passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. David was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on June 14, 1969, he was the beloved son of Phyllis and Robert Mullen of Indianapolis, Indiana.

A graduate of Kenyon College and with a Masters' degree from the Kelly School of Business at Indiana University, David began his professional career working for his father as the manager of K & G Mens' Mart in Indianapolis. He then moved on to a career in computer consulting with Accenture, Capgemini and as an independent contractor.

David is survived by his parents, his three siblings, Susan Padula, Jeffrey Mullen, and Caroline Quinones, his brother-in-law Richard Padula, his sister-in-law Susan Jennings Mullen and his eight nieces and nephews, Chloe, Sydney and Lily Padula, Madeleine, Joseph and Isaac Mullen and Benjamin and Cate Quinones.

A Memorial Service will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Aaron- Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 11411 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077. The family respectfully requests any memorial donations be made to: Above and Beyond Family Recovery Center, 2942 W Lake Street, Chicago, IL, 60004.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Download Now