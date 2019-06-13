|
David N. Daupert
Indianapolis - David N. Daupert, age 82 years passed away May 31, 2019. Born October 6, 1936 to William Harold and Rose Marie Daupert in Indianapolis, IN.
Dave went to work for Shell Oil Company in Indianapolis, IN October 1956. After several pipeline projects, which included a sixth month assignment with the Pipelines of Puerto Rico and the acquisition of right-of-way for the Cortez CO2 Pipeline, he relocated to Midland, Texas. He retired from Shell Pipeline in 1992. After a year, he returned to work on contract with Shell Pipeline for another 7 years. He also was involved with delivering Meals on Wheels for many years and did serve on the Board of Directors for Members Financial Federal Credit Union. He also worked with the Cole Theater building sets and operating spot lights. He was a member of the Midland Bible Church. After the passing of his wife, Barbara, he moved back to Indiana in 2014 to be near family.
Survivors include sons Neal R. Daupert (Pam) of Odessa, TX and John D. Daupert of Lebanon, IN. daughter Susan Elaine Goodwin (Bob) of Avon, IN, brother Dan (Beth) of Zionsville, IN., two nephews, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to the Boy Scouts of America or Hospice of Midland, TX.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 11:00am to 12:30pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 12:30pm at Flanner Buchanan - Speedway, 2950 N. High School Rd, Indianapolis, IN.
Online memorial and video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 13, 2019