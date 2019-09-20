|
David N. Feltner
Indianapolis, IN - David N. Feltner, 84, of Indianapolis passed away on September 20, 2019.
Dave was born on May 27, 1935 in Clermont, Indiana to Barton and Laura Feltner. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy and had a lifelong career as a sales professional. He loved the Lord and loved his family who considered him their hero. He was a kind and wonderful man who will be missed by those who knew him.
He leaves behind his wife, Carole J. Feltner; 6 children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 4 step-children, and 6 step-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 10:00am-12:00pm on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm.
Memorial contributions in David's honor may be made to the , 911 E. 86th Street, #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019