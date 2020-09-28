David N. Griffiths



Indianapolis - Mr. David N. Griffiths, 85, retired President and CEO of Citizens Energy Group, passed away peacefully in his Indianapolis home on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. David was born in Lafayette, IN on September 11, 1935 to David S. and Lorene Cooper Griffiths, and was raised in Oxford, IN.



In 1957 he graduated from Purdue University in Industrial Economics and Management. He was a member and soloist of the Purdue Varsity Glee Club and a charter member of the Purdue Sirs. David was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.



David worked in management at the Delco Remy Division of General Motors in Anderson, Indiana. Representing the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, he toured the U.S.S.R. in 1964, studying Russia's agriculture and manufacturing methods. David presented his analyses and experiences to various Chamber audiences throughout the Midwest.



He was appointed Executive Assistant to Indiana's Governor Otis Bowen and served as Indiana's Deputy Commissioner of Revenue under Governor Edgar Whitcomb. He left public service to join EDP Inc. in the Philippines, where he redesigned the Philippines' Social Security System.



Returning to the U.S., he joined the Indianapolis Water Company, before beginning his tenure at Citizens Gas and Coke Utility in 1978 and retiring in 2005. Under his leadership, Citizens experienced considerable growth and was named the Midwest's top-ranked natural gas utility for customer satisfaction receiving the prestigious J. D. Power Award.



A recognized authority on manufacturing quality and customer relations, David authored two books: "Implementing Quality with a Customer Focus" and "Management in a Quality Environment".



David was deeply committed to the community and the people who lived in it. He served as past chair of the Ruth Lilly Health Education Center and as a board member for the Indiana Donor Network. He served on the Board of Directors for IU Health, Indiana Farmers Insurance, and Indiana's Office of Energy Development. David was a longtime member of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce and served as its Interim President in 2011. He was also chair of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis and was a past chair of Purdue University's Krannert School Dean's Advisory Council.



David was a three-time recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award.



As accomplished as David was in his professional life, it was his family that he treasured most and will be his lasting legacy.



In addition to his parents, David was preceded by brother-in-law, Larry Wasson and sister-in-law, Connie Griffiths.



He is survived by his wife, Barbette S. Griffiths; daughters, Megan Noël (Peter), Beth Ann Knox (Pat); sons, Michael Griffiths (Kristine), David Douglas Griffiths (Kim); sisters, Mary Beth Wasson, Sara Jane Morgan (Mike); brothers, Robert Griffiths, James Griffiths (Mary), William Griffiths (Kay), Joseph Griffiths, John Griffiths (Darla); four grandchildren, Abigail, Harry, Beatrice, and Lukas; several nieces and nephews.



A visitation will be held on Friday October 2, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. in Meridian Street United Methodist Church in Indianapolis.



Inurnment ceremonies will take place Sunday October 4, 2020 in Oxford, IN and West Lafayette.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in David's honor, to the Music Therapy Program at Riley Hospital for Children Foundation, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or Purdue Musical Organization, 359 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN 47906-2967.



Bussell Family Funerals is privileged to assist the family in arrangements.









