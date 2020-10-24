David Najar
Indianapolis IN - David Roland Najar was born the second of twins on October 11, 1952. As he grew, significant problems in navigating the world began to appear, and he received wonderful therapies in Bloomington, IN, that helped unlock his world for him.
Yet he was unable to achieve an education in Indiana. After 2nd grade, David moved to a residential school in Missouri where he lived and learned until age 18. Coming home, his parents realized he needed more assistance than they could give, and he moved to Stewart Homes for Exceptional Children in Frankfort, KY.
David met his first wife, Jody Alexander, at Stewart Homes. This was not a legal marriage since that wasn't permitted, yet they felt themselves married. Jody told David that, while on a trip home, she had attended a secret Cherokee ceremony in which their union was blessed. Ever after, David considered himself Cherokee, and surrounded himself with objects sacred to him, pictures and statues of our Native Americans. His totem was the far-seeing Eagle, and he asked Red Cloud and Sitting Bull to be his guides.
David met his second wife, Gina Covington, in the group home he was placed when he moved back to Indiana after his father died; his mother, whom he never stopped missing, had died 10 years earlier. On August 28, 1999, David and Gina Covington received the Holy Marriage Blessing and were married at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, IN.
The State moved David out of his home into an apartment program, separating the couple, neither of whom could drive or navigate visits on their own. A year of separation led to the end their marriage.
David had life goals. Marriage was one; owning his own house was his second, major, life goal. He achieved that by performing over 300 hours of community service and helping to build his own Habitat for Humanity home. He was ever proud of being a homeowner, and generous of heart, he rejoiced in hosting parties and events for family, friends, and members of his church.
In the last few years, David's desire for living more independently increased, as did his abilities to be more independent. His service and fellowship with his community of faith, Diversity Church, was especially rewarding to him, as was his volunteer work with St. Vincent DePaul, prior to the pandemic.
David passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on the morning of Thursday, October 22, 2020. He is survived by his siblings: older brother George Emmons Najar; elder sister Elizabeth St. Clair Najar; twin Susan Carter Najar Nishio; and younger brother Jeffrey McLean Najar; his niece Kathleen Elizabeth Najar and her daughters; niece Haejin Hanna Nishio and her daughter; niece Julia Mi-Jin Nishio Price and her son; nephew Michael Jeffrey Najar and his daughter and son; nephew Andrew Jungshin Nishio; and nephew Lee Kazuto Nishio; and several cousins who were close to his heart. He was preceded in death by his mother Laura Elizabeth Emmons Najar, his father Roland Dwight Najar, great-niece Kennadi St. Clair Lambeth, and nephew Mark Yeongshin Nishio.
Services will be Sunday, October 25th at 4 pm at Diversity Church, 101 E Raymond Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46225, with visitation from 3 to 4 pm. Flowers may be dropped off that Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm prior to visitation. Online codolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
.