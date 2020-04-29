|
|
David O. Beasley
Indianapolis - David O. Beasley, 64, of Indianapolis, IN passed away April 25, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1955 to Robert and Mary Lou Beasley in Indianapolis.
After graduation from Arlington High School, he went to work at Block's, now Macy's, and was there for over 40 years. David loved sports and was a dedicated fan of the Bears, Colts, Cubs and IU. He was a proud Colts season ticket holder for 30 years. The only thing he loved more than sports was his family. He had a deep love for each of his nieces and nephews and attended many of their activities, when they were younger.
David is survived by his parents; twin sister, Denice (Doug) Helmbrecht; nieces and nephews, Alex (Jessica) Helmbrecht, Anna Kate Helmbrecht, Conner Beasley, Ellie Beasley, Spencer Beasley; great nephew, Will Helmbrecht; and sister-in-law Betsy Beasley. He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert A. Beasley. Knowing the brothers are together again, makes us smile.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital - 8402 Harcourt Rd, Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260.
Services will be private. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park.
We will miss Beas terribly but will carry on because….we are "TOO TOUGH"
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020