More Obituaries for David Croucher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Paul Croucher


David Paul Croucher
1952 - 2019
David Paul Croucher Obituary
David Paul Croucher

Alva, FL - David Paul Croucher, 66, of Alva, FL, since 2014, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away February 17, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL. He was born July 11, 1952 in Indianapolis to Hobart and Shirley Croucher, now deceased.

Dave retired after 27 years from the Indianapolis Fire Department and was part owner at Albro Gun Shop. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and past president of the Fireman's Club at the Murat Temple. He was a graduate of Southport High School.

Dave was a loving, loyal husband to Barb; they celebrated 40 years of marriage. Their lifelong dream was to retire to Florida where they spent 4 years. He will be remembered by for his sharp wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; 3 loving sons, Dustin (Marisa), Drew, and Jordan (Brittany), 2 siblings Janice Riggs (James) and Hobart Jake Croucher (Rita); 4 grandchildren, Max, Kelan, Marley and Delilah; as well as his beloved puppy, Wilson

Celebration of Life will be held in IN, details to be announced via www.MullinsMemorial.com

Friends and family invited to send condolences and Memorial contribution via the on-line guest book at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, is entrusted with final care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 2, 2019
